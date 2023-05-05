Man killed, 2 hurt in Sutter County DUI crash

Authorities say a 12-year-old passenger of one of the cars was not injured.

YUBA CITY, Calif. — An alleged drunk driver was killed and two other people injured after a crash in Sutter County Saturday night, officials with the CHP said.

The crash was reported around 7 p.m. on Highway 99 at Nicolaus Avenue. Officers say a 61-year-old man was under the influence of alcohol as he was driving a 2017 Ford Fusion on the northbound onramp to State Route 99 from Garden Highway.

According to police, the driver of the Ford did not negotiate a sharp right-hand turn for the onramp and crossed into a lane of Highway 99, directly into the path of a Ram 1500.

The Ram allegedly broadsided the Ford's driver's door causing the Ford to become trapped.

When medics got to the driver, they said he was not breathing. Officers say that first responders tried to perform life-saving measures, but the driver of the Ford was eventually pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver and a passenger of the Ram were taken to a hospital with complaints of pain, officers said. A 12-year-old passenger who was also inside the Ram was uninjured.

An investigation into the crash caused northbound Highway 99 to be closed for around two hours.

