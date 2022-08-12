'He could not breathe': Man left unconscious, in 'grim condition' after arrest

Officials say Stingley was found with "cocaine, meth, THC and prescription methamphetamine in his system" and had "experienced a serious medical emergency."

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office released body camera video of an arrest that left a grandfather in the hospital and fighting for his life, Thursday.

Dymin Davis says her father Sherrano Stingley, 48, recently has had a series of mental health episodes.

"Sometimes I would have to remove myself from certain situations. Not saying he is a bad dad, but I have a minor kids. So if he was having one of his mental illnesses, I have to help him and he would go to the hospital,” said Davis.

But his and his families lives were changed Tuesday when police say they received a call about a person trying to a steal catalytic converter and kick in the front door of a home with children inside.

His family says that's not true and he is now left unconscious in the hospital.

“But the thing is, even if he was doing what they said he was doing, there is no reason that a deputy can not deescalate a situation without killing somebody or putting them in the hospital,” said Tanya Faison, Black Lives Matter Sacramento founder.

NEWS RELEASE: CRIMINAL CIRCUMSTANCE & COMPASSIONATE RELEASE 7500 BLOCK OF WHISPERWILLOW DRIVE On Tuesday, December 6,...

Faison says she was upset to see the sheriff’s office included video of a previous call from the family in their news release

“They are basically using his daughter as a weapon against him and that’s problematic,” said Faison.

According to the press release, which included a YouTube link to the body camera footage, officials were called to the 7500 block of Whisperwillow Drive just before 6 a.m. where they found Stingley leaving the front gated porch area of a home, according to officials.

Stingley was then ordered to get on the ground, which he followed after a moment, then grabbed one of the three responding deputies legs and held on.

The three deputies and Stingley struggled for a few minutes before he was cuffed and "became unresponsive," according to officials. The Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District responded to the scene to deliver medical aid to Stingley.

The press release alleges Stingley was found with "cocaine, meth, Tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) and prescription methamphetamine in his system" and had "experienced a serious medical emergency while exerting himself during the fight."

His family feels the deputies used excessive force.

“Their knees, their brutal force and everything else made him stop breathing. He could not breathe. This is part two of George Floyd and I didn’t know I would ever be a victim of it. It hurts. He was just at my house,” said Davis.

Stingley was arrested on multiple felony and misdemeanor counts of Attempted Burglary, Resisting Executive Officers, Prowling on Property of Another and Battery of a Peace Officer. Additionally, Stingley is noted by officials as a "Prolific Offender" and has been placed on probation until 2024 for civilian battery and vandalism.

Physicians determined the suspect’s prognosis was grim, according to officials.

Detectives are asking anyone with information relating to this incident, to please contact the Sheriff’s Office at (916) 874-5115 or Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers at (916) 443-HELP. Tip information may also be left anonymously at www.sacsheriff.com or by calling (916) 874-TIPS (8477).