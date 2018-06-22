A Tuolumne County man was in the right place at the right time when an elderly woman accidentally fell into the water at the Twain Harte Ditch.

According to the report from the Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Department, the 74-year-old victim was on a walk with her dog when she was pulled into the creek. At the same time, Tom Gerbing was in the area eating lunch when he heard screams for help.

Gerbing immediately came to the rescue, jumping into the water and pulling the victim to the creek bank with help from the victim’s friend. Once on dry land, Gerbing performed CPR until she started to breathe again on her own, the report states. Gerbing remained with the victim until first responders arrived. The victim was then transported to Adventist Health Sanora as a precaution.

The sheriff’s department released the following statement on Gerbing’s heroics:

It was unknown how long Linda had been in the water and not breathing on her own but she is definitely a strong woman and we are grateful that she is ok and doing well. Tom responding to the aid of someone in need with no regard for his own safety was instrumental in Linda’s life being saved. Thank you Tom for being an amazingly courageous and kind human being. People like you make Tuolumne County a special place to live and serve.

© 2018 KXTV