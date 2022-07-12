Dog lost for 7 months reunited with owner at Sacramento airport

After lots of tail wags, hugs and licks to the face, dog owner Dean Hamilton wanted to raise awareness about the importance of microchipping your pets.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A man was reunited with his service dog today at Sacramento International Airport after seven months.

Before driving from California to Florida to help out his mother, Dean Hamilton had a service dog by the name of Angus, otherwise known as "Goosie".

While traveling on Highway 99 in Tulare County, Hamilton's car broke down and Goosie made a run for the food trucks while Hamilton was making his car repairs.

That was the last time Hamilton saw Goosie. Hamilton even lived in his car for two months until he ran out of money. Now, thanks to Shari Belford with the Clovis Animal Shelter as well as community efforts, Goosie was found just a few days ago and was reunited with Hamilton today.

"It's a miracle, it's a Christmas miracle," said Hamilton. "This is my best friend and just...the best thing ever."

After lots of tail wags, hugs and licks to the face, Hamilton mentioned how thankful he was that Clovis Animal Shelter was able to contact him via Goosie's microchip.

Hamilton also wanted to raise awareness about how important microchipping your pet is and red-flagging it when your pet goes missing.

"It's so important to have a chip and to make sure you always keep it updated," said Belford. "If you move, make sure your phone number is always updated and have two different phone numbers on file just in case."

Goosie and Hamilton will be heading back to Florida in a few days, but for now they are enjoying their time back together in Sacramento.

"Get your pets chipped," said Hamilton. "For instances like this, he was taken and had I not known that his chip was red-flagged, we wouldn't be here today."