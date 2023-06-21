Man walks into elderly Lincoln woman's garage, steals purse as she exits her car

Police say the 92-year-old woman was getting out of her car when the man entered the garage, opened her passenger door, and stole her purse

LINCOLN, Calif. — The Lincoln Police Department is investigating after a man followed an elderly woman into her garage and robbed her.

According to a news release, it happened around 11 p.m. Tuesday on the 600 block of Blossom Lane.

Police say the victim, a 92-year-old woman, pulled into her garage and was trying to get out of her car when an unknown man also came into her garage. He allegedly opened her passenger side door, grabbed her purse and grocery bag, and ran off without talking to her.

The suspect was described as a man between the age of 30-40, around 5’6 to 5’8” tall, and he was wearing a dark blue hoodie. He was last seen running north on Dogwood Loop.

Police searched for the suspect but could not find him.

Anyone with information about the robbery can call the Lincoln Police Department Investigations Unit at 916-645-4040.

