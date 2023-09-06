Man sentenced after killing bicyclist in DUI accident on American River bike path

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A man who hit and killed a bicyclist in summer 2021 is headed to prison.
According to the Sacramento County District Attorney’s Office, Armando Moreno-Rodriguez was sentenced to 16 years to life in prison.
His sentence comes after his March 20 jury trial where he was found guilty of second-degree murder in the death of Michael Dodson, gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated, hit-and-run and driving on a suspended license.
According to the district attorney’s office, Moreno-Rodriguez had three prior misdemeanor convictions for DUI at the time of the crash and was given a Watson advisement. They are generally required when you’re convicted of DUI in California, and it basically creates a legal record with the offender saying they’re aware of the dangers of DUI.
Moreno-Rodriguez drove through a main gate and onto the American River bike path in June 2021.
He went about four miles at 35 mph before hitting Dodson, who was a member of the Sacramento Wheelman.
Prosecutors say Moreno-Rodriguez kept driving until his car stopped from the damage. His BAC was .27 at the time of the collision.
Dodson suffered major injuries and died the following month.