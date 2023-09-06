Man sentenced after killing bicyclist in DUI accident on American River bike path

Prosecutors say he hit the bicyclist and kept driving until his car stopped from the damage.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A man who hit and killed a bicyclist in summer 2021 is headed to prison.

According to the Sacramento County District Attorney’s Office, Armando Moreno-Rodriguez was sentenced to 16 years to life in prison.

His sentence comes after his March 20 jury trial where he was found guilty of second-degree murder in the death of Michael Dodson, gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated, hit-and-run and driving on a suspended license.

According to the district attorney’s office, Moreno-Rodriguez had three prior misdemeanor convictions for DUI at the time of the crash and was given a Watson advisement. They are generally required when you’re convicted of DUI in California, and it basically creates a legal record with the offender saying they’re aware of the dangers of DUI.

Moreno-Rodriguez drove through a main gate and onto the American River bike path in June 2021.

He went about four miles at 35 mph before hitting Dodson, who was a member of the Sacramento Wheelman.

Prosecutors say Moreno-Rodriguez kept driving until his car stopped from the damage. His BAC was .27 at the time of the collision.

Dodson suffered major injuries and died the following month.

