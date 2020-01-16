NEWMAN, Calif. — A man who was in the United States illegally was sentenced to 21 months in prison Wednesday for helping a suspect try to escape to his native Mexico after officials say he killed a California police officer.

Erik Quiroz Razo had faced a maximum of five years in prison for aiding Paulo Virgen Mendoza.

Mendoza has pleaded not guilty in the 2018 slaying of Cpl. Ronil Singh during a traffic stop. Quiroz was convicted of concealing the truck Mendoza was driving, disposing of his gun and lying to deputies.

President Donald Trump used the case to back his call for tougher border security.

