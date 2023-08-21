Man sentenced to 6 years in prison for Vacaville gun shop burglary

The burglary happened at Guns, Fishing and Other Stuff in Vacaville in June 2020

CALIFORNIA, USA — A San Francisco man is headed to prison for the next six years after burglarizing a federally licensed firearms dealer in Vacaville.

According to a news release from the United States Attorney’s Office Eastern District of California, 27-year-old Adrian Duran was sentenced to six years in prison for burglary.

The conviction is the result of a burglary that happened at Guns, Fishing and Other Stuff in Vacaville in June 2020. Officers responded to reports of suspicious activity and saw four vehicles leave the scene.

A high-speed chase happened on Interstate 80. A rented minivan was stopped, and Duran and four others were arrested after a foot chase.

The store reported more than 70 firearms were stolen and investigators found 13 guns in the minivan with tags from the store still on them.

The four other people arrested with Duran pleaded guilty and three are still waiting to be sentenced.

