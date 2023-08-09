Man sentenced to 16 years for sexually abusing middle schooler in El Dorado County

EL DORADO COUNTY, Calif. — A man was sentenced to state prison for continuously sexually abusing a 13-year-old girl in El Dorado County, according to officials.

The El Dorado County District Attorney announced Friday that Travis Joseph Rasmussen was sentenced to the maximum sentence of 16 years for "repeatedly engag[ing] in sexual acts with the middle schooler." Rasmussen plead guilty June 30 after the girl's mother found sexual messages between him and her daughter.