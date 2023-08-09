x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Man sentenced to 16 years for sexually abusing middle schooler in El Dorado County

Travis Joseph Rasmussen plead guilty June 30 after the girl's mother found sexual messages between him and her daughter

More Videos

EL DORADO COUNTY, Calif. — A man was sentenced to state prison for continuously sexually abusing a 13-year-old girl in El Dorado County, according to officials.

The El Dorado County District Attorney announced Friday that Travis Joseph Rasmussen was sentenced to the maximum sentence of 16 years for "repeatedly engag[ing] in sexual acts with the middle schooler." Rasmussen plead guilty June 30 after the girl's mother found sexual messages between him and her daughter.

No additional information is available at this time. 

WATCH MORE: Drugs and escape tools smuggled into Sacramento County Jail

Related Articles

ABC10: Watch, Download, Read

1 / 8
ABC10
Stream ABC10 live newscasts and on demand video with our app on Roku, Amazon Fire TV, and Apple TV.

Before You Leave, Check This Out