DA: Man who killed Lodi podiatrist blamed him for wife's death

Investigators say the murder was motivated by him blaming Dr. Thomas Shock for his wife's death years earlier.

A Lodi man will spend the rest of his life behind bars after the 2018 killing of a podiatrist.

According to the San Joaquin County District Attorney's Office, 83-year-old Robert Elmo Lee was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole for the murder of Dr. Thomas Shock.

“Mr. Lee twisted a devotion for his late wife into a perverse obsession with Dr. Shock, one that led to inexcusable violence,” said District Attorney Ron Freitas.

CASE HISTORY

Shock was shot and killed in Aug. 2018. Investigators say the murder was motivated by Lee blaming Shock for his wife Bonnie's death years earlier.

Bonnie was treated for an ingrown toenail and ultimately needed to have part of her foot amputated in 2014 before dying from an infection in March 2016.

Lee was arrested in Sept. 2021 and found guilty of murder in March 2022.

Investigators say Lee orchestrated the murder while three others participated in the crime — Raymond Austin Hassan Jacquett IV, Christopher Anthony Costello and Mallory Stewart.

Jacquett drove the getaway car, while Stewart pulled the trigger and evidence was found placing Costello at the scene.

