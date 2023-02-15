x
Man sentenced to life for attempted murder of Roseville police officer

ROSEVILLE, Calif — A man convicted of trying to kill a Roseville police officer was sentenced to life in prison Wednesday.

According to the Placer County District Attorney’s Office, 27-year-old Rafael Vital was convicted last month.

Officials say a Roseville police officer tried to pull over Vital on April 20, 2021, when Vital drove onto Interstate 80 where he fired two shots at the officer.

Jury selection started on Jan. 12 and the trial ended with Vital being convicted of attempted murder of a police officer, evading a police officer, assault with a semiautomatic firearm and other charges.

“This case is a reminder of the dangers our officers face as they put their lives on the line every day to keep our community safe,” said Placer County District Attorney Morgan Gire. “We are grateful the officer was unharmed and commend the judge and jury for ensuring the defendant was held accountable.”

