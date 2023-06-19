Butte County man sentenced after killing his father in 2021 Roseville stabbing

James Shade told jurors he drove from Paradise to Roseville to serve his father with a restraining order and stabbed him in self-defense.

BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. — A Butte County man was sentenced to 26 years-to-life prison Friday after stabbing his father to death in Roseville in 2021.

According to the Placer County District Attorney's Office, it comes after 26-year-old James Shade was found guilty of first-degree murder last month.

The charge and subsequent conviction are connected to the March 14, 2021, death of his father in Roseville.

According to the district attorney’s office, Roseville police responded to a call where a man was found stabbed to death.

Shade was identified as a suspect and he was caught on surveillance video leaving the scene. He was later arrested at his home in Paradise.

Prosecutors said during the trial that Shade was upset with his father after a difficult childhood. Their relationship became further strained weeks before the stabbing as Shade’s father was letting Shade live on the property in Paradise but was planning to move back.

Shade testified he drove from Paradise to Roseville to serve his father with a restraining order and stabbed him in self-defense. Ultimately, Shade’s father had more than 20 stab wounds on his body.

“The defendant’s lack of remorse has been particularly disturbing,” said Deputy District Attorney Anna Duffy. “He showed no signs of remorse immediately after killing his father, during his testimony at trial and in statements he made after the jury rendered its verdict. His anger toward his father did not in any way justify his decision to brutally end another human’s life. He made the choice to extinguish the life of a father, brother, son, uncle and friend to avenge his own anger, without regard to the suffering he caused to the victim or those who cared about the victim. Thank you to the Roseville Police Department, and thank you to the jury, for serving justice in this tragic case.”

