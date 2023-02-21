Rancho Cordova man who sexually assaulted adoptive daughter sentenced to 23 years-to-life

Crandee Gabino was first arrested in 2019 when his adoptive child reported his abuse to Child Protective Services in California.

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — A Rancho Cordova man was sentenced Tuesday after being found guilty of multiple sex crimes against a child.

The Sacramento County District Attorney's Office says 47-year-old Crandee Gabino was sentenced to 23 years-to-life in prison.

According to the District Attorney's Office, the survivor of Gabino's sexual abuse was his adoptive child.

Gabino's crimes happened between September and Nov. 2017 when the survivor of his assaults was 11-years-old. The abuse included groping and physical restraint during the assaults.

