STOCKTON, Calif. — Stockton Police Department officials are investigating a shooting that left one man dead Tuesday.

The shooting happened in the area of Woodchase Lane. The victim was a 23-year-old man who was taken to the hospital and later died.

Officials are investigating but there is no suspect information or additional details available at this time.

