Updates | Man shot, killed by deputies after firing at them during hours-long standoff in Calaveras County

JENNY LIND, Calif. — The Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office released more information Tuesday about the series of events leading to a man being shot and killed by deputies over the weekend.

According to a news release, it all started around 2 a.m. Sunday when people called 911 to report a person shooting in an ‘unsafe manner’ in the 7000 block of Gabor Road in Jenny Lind.

The release says deputies got to the scene and were ambushed by a person with a gun. Two rounds hit a parked patrol vehicle causing the deputies to take cover. The shooter allegedly fired from a home for about half an hour.

The Tuolumne County and Calaveras County SWAT Teams, Calaveras County Crisis Negotiation Team and the California Highway Patrol then responded to the scene.

The release says the negotiation team tried to peacefully end the standoff by talking to the shooter over the phone. At the same time, investigators received a warrant for the shooter’s arrest and found he was prohibited from possessing firearms.

Just before 6 a.m. the man fired another shot from a garage detached from the home. SWAT teams removed a woman from the home and got her to a secure location.

After several hours of negotiations were unsuccessful, deputies put “chemical agents” in the garage and the release says the shooter began firing at deputies through the garage door. They did not return fire.

Eventually the man left the garage with a “high-powered assault rifle” and fired at deputies. Deputies fired back and the man was hit. He died at the scene.

The sheriff’s office identified him as 54-year-old David Arnold of Valley Springs. More information is expected to be released as the investigation continues.

