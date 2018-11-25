The Sacramento County Sheriff's Department is investigating a homicide in North Sacramento after a man was shot to death.

At approximately 2:30 a.m., the sheriff's department received several calls regarding a shooting in the 2200 block of Cottage Way in North Sacramento.

Upon arrival, deputies located a male inside an apartment suffering from at least one gunshot wound to his upper body. The victim was later pronounced dead at the scene, officials said.

As the investigation continues, a suspect has not been identified and a motive for the shooting has not been established.

The identity of the victim will be released at a later time.

