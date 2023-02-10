Homeless man stabbed with his own pocket knife during fight in Folsom park bathroom, police say

Police say the victim is at the hospital in unknown condition.

FOLSOM, Calif. — A man is unknown condition after being stabbed in a Folsom park bathroom late Sunday night.

According to Folsom police, it happened at Livermore Community Park Sunday between 11 p.m. and midnight.

Police say multiple homeless people got into a fight that ended with the victim being stabbed with his own pocket knife.

Police were called to the park around 7:15 a.m. Monday. The stabbing victim was hospitalized in unknown condition.

Police say one suspect is known to them and they’re still looking for the second suspect. It’s believed to be an isolated incident with no danger to the public.