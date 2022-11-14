Unhoused man arrested on suspicion of arson after Carmichael meeting hall fire

The fire caused extensive damage to the Sunset No-Al Club on Gibbons Drive.

CARMICHAEL, Calif. — A 28-year-old unhoused man is now in custody after he allegedly set a Carmichael meeting hall on fire, according to Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District.

Last Monday, firefighters responded to a fire at 5809 Gibbons Dr. in Carmichael around 2:30 a.m.

Investigators say the building is part of the Sunset No-Al Club, a nonprofit dedicated to creating a safe environment for people in recovery and their families.

The fire started at the front of the building and then went into the attic, causing extensive damage.

Surveillance footage showed the alleged arsonist, identified as 28-year-old Geoffrey Peña. Sacramento Metro Fire says investigators reviewed the footage and conducted interviews, leading to Peña's arrest Saturday.

He was arrested on suspicion of felony arson to a structure.

