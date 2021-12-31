Man threatens Presidents Biden, Obama, tells Secret Service he made one-way journey from California to die at the White House

Kuachua Brillion Xiong told the U.S. Secret Service he would “do whatever it takes” to kill those in power in Washington.

WASHINGTON — The U.S. Secret Service and federal prosecutors said a California man prepared for nearly two months to make a one-way trip to the White House, targeting President Biden, former President Obama and others in power, as he planned to die fighting in the nation’s capital.

Kuachua Brillion Xiong, 25, is now under federal indictment in Iowa, after making a 1,700-mile journey from his home outside Sacramento, Ca. to rural Cass County. The area is where an Iowa sheriff’s deputy stopped Xiong on Interstate 80 for driving aggressively and weaving out of traffic.

“Xiong stated to investigators that if he had not been pulled over by law enforcement he would have continued traveling in furtherance of his plan,” U.S. Secret Service Special Agent Justin Larson wrote in a Dec. 22 criminal complaint.

The suspect compiled “a list of evil individuals he intended to kill, which included but is not limited to the following politicians and public figures: Bill Clinton, Barrack Obama, Dr. Anthony Fauci, and Mark Zuckerberg.”

In an affidavit first filed under seal, prosecutors included details from Xiong’s initial encounter with Iowa law enforcement, including his belief in bizarre, deluded and discredited conspiracy theories.

“Xiong began to attempt to control the conversation and began talking about his disapproval for the government due to the sex abuse of children, some of which that has occurred by President Biden,” a local sheriff’s deputy said.

A local police officer who later arrived said he “located money inside the vehicle that was ‘ear marked’ for Xiong's funeral expenses and that he had the White House on his GPS as the destination he was traveling to.”

Law enforcement found an AR-15 style rifle, body armor, and medical kits in the suspect’s car, describing it as very lived-in, with several empty cans of Red Bull energy drinks throughout the vehicle.

During an interview with Secret Service, Xiong added he would kill President Joseph Biden unless he promised to comply with his demands. The California resident made a drawing of White House grounds, identifying a perceived weak spot he intended to seek upon arrival in Washington.

“When concluding the interview, Xiong stated that nothing would stop him from carrying out his plan of gaining access to the White House and killing the persons on his ‘hit list,’” the criminal complaint read.

“He added that if released from custody he would immediately resume traveling to the White House in Washington, D.C. and ‘do whatever it takes’ to complete his plan.”

Investigators said the man worked at a local grocery store in Merced, Calif. until about two months ago. He is now held in the Pottawattamie County Jail in Council Bluffs, Iowa, on a single federal charge of making threats against a former president.

