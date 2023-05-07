Man, unborn child, dog killed in Sutter County multi-vehicle accident

It happened Wednesday morning on Highway 20 near the Wadsworth Canal Bridge.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

SUTTER COUNTY, Calif. — A man, a dog and an unborn child died Wednesday after a multi-vehicle crash in Sutter County.

It happened around 8:30 a.m. on Highway 20 in Sutter County near the Wadsworth Canal Bridge.

According to a California Highway Patrol incident report, a 30-year-old man was driving a Nissan Versa east near the bridge with a pregnant woman in the passenger seat and a dog in the back seat.

At the same time, a woman was driving a Chevy Tahoe west near the bridge and a man in a Ford F-150 hauling a dump trailer was behind her.

CHP says the driver of the Nissan drifted across the double yellow lines and into the path of Tahoe, and the two vehicles collided in the westbound lane. The Ford then collided with the back of the Tahoe.

The driver of the Nissan and his pregnant passenger were pinned in the vehicle and needed to be extricated. The pregnant passenger was taken to Adventist Health Rideout and their unborn child was pronounced dead.

The driver of the Nissan was airlifted to Sutter Roseville Hospital. He also died from his injuries. The dog in his vehicle died from its injuries at Northpointe Animal Hospital.

The driver of the Chevy had minor injuries and the person in the Ford was uninjured.

Alcohol is not considered a factor in the crash.

Anyone who witnessed the accident can call CHP investigators at 530-645-6200.

WATCH ALSO: Boaters rescue passengers after plane crashes into Lake Tahoe