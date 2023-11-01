Man wanted for Hilmar double homicide may be in Stanislaus County

Investigators say there is a warrant out for his arrest, and he is known to frequent Ceres, Modesto, and Turlock.

MERCED COUNTY, Calif. — Merced County deputies need your help locating a man wanted for a double homicide in Hilmar.

According to the sheriff’s office, it happened Tuesday night at a home in the 19000 block of American Avenue in Hilmar.

Upon arrival, deputies found two people dead, and they are now looking for 40-year-old Victor Bazan.

Investigators say there is a warrant out for Bazan’s arrest, and he is known to frequent Ceres, Modesto, and Turlock.

If you see him, you should not approach him. You can call 209-651-2852.