Man wanted for killing Natomas gas station employee arrested in Chicago

He will be extradited back to Sacramento to face charges in the deadly shooting.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A man wanted for killing an employee at a Natomas gas station in August is now in custody.

According to Sacramento Police, 22-year-old Rashawn Anderson was arrested in Chicago Monday. He faces extradition back to Sacramento to face homicide charges.

CASE HISTORY

The shooting happened in the early morning hours Aug. 3 at the Speedway gas station on Gateway Oaks Drive and El Camino.

A woman, 22-year-old Janiah Johnson, was found with a gunshot wound and pronounced dead at the scene.

Johnson’s sister, Taraejhana Gray, told ABC10 that Johnson recently moved to Sacramento to further her rap career.

"She was a show stopper. She was definitely a go-getter,” said Gray. "She honestly helped a lot of people who liked to rap and write. She would let them know 'It's your time to shine. Go ahead and put that out there.’"

She was killed one week after celebrating her 22nd birthday.

