Man who got out of his car to stop passing drivers hit, killed on Highway 99

CHP says it's unknown if the victim, a 27-year-old man from Paso Robles, was under the influence at the time.

Example video title will go here for this video

MODESTO, Calif. — The California Highway Patrol is investigating after a man was hit and killed on Highway 99 late Thursday night.

According to a CHP incident report, it happened around 11:30 p.m. south of Pelandale Avenue.

CHP says its preliminary investigation shows a 27-year-old man from Paso Robles was driving a 2022 Toyota southbound when he made an unsafe lane change and hit a woman driving her Volvo in the next lane over.

She lost control of her vehicle and the driver of the Toyota kept going before his vehicle became disabled a half-mile down the road.

He got out of his vehicle and went into the southbound lanes, trying to get other drivers to stop for him. A passing driver hit and killed him.

CHP says it’s unknown if the man who was hit and killed was under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

WATCH ALSO: Teen shot, killed after sideshow in Stockton