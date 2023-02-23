Yuba County man who burned, strangled partner facing life sentence

Investigators say he brutally tortured his partner for talking on the phone with a male friend

YUBA COUNTY, Calif. — Plumas Lake resident Francisco Oliver is facing 15 years to life in state prison after pleading 'no contest' to charges of brutally torturing his partner for talking on the phone with a male friend.

Yuba County deputies say they responded to the Adventist Health Rideout emergency room on Feb. 13 after a 30-year-old woman arrived with bruising on her neck and face.

According to the Yuba County DA's Office, the woman described how Oliver beat her, pulled her by her hair, and repeatedly hit her with a guitar amp cord.

"He also strangled her to unconsciousness and forced her face into a toilet, holding her under the water. Oliver also used a lit cigarette to burn [her] breasts and genitalia," said a District Attorney's Office spokesperson.

Medical staff say she suffered a fractured eye socket, broken nose, internal organ bruising, and second degree burns to her breasts and genitals.

Oliver was arrested later that day.

If the parole board and governor decide Oliver is safe to be released from prison, he will be required to register as a sex offender.