Man wins $5 million off Scratchers ticket in Waterford

WATERFORD, Calif. — A new millionaire was made in Waterford thanks to a very lucky ticket!

Jose Sanchez won $5 million off a 2023 Scratchers ticket that he bought at Bait Barn along Yosemite Boulevard.

According to a news release from the California Lottery, Sanchez was tightlipped about his plans for the money, but Avtar Sra, owner of Bait Barn, says the business will be sharing its good fortune.

Bait Barn got a bonus of $25,000 for selling the ticket. Sra said he plans to give some of the money to his employees and put the rest into his business.

Sra said the lottery tickets have been great for bringing foot traffic to the store.

“Customers are excited. This is the first time a big win like this has happened in my life,” said Sra.

Another California Lottery player also struck gold as well. Eduardo Pingquian picked up a $5 million Extreme Cash Scratchers ticket at Fastrip in Delano.

