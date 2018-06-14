The Sacramento Police Department is investigating a homicide after a man’s body was found Wednesday.

At approximately 2 p.m., officers from the Sacramento Police Department responded to the area of Northgate and outbound Highway 160 regarding a deceased person found by a passerby.

Upon arrival, officers located a male adult body in the area. During the initial investigation, officers determined that the death was suspicious and ruled it a homicide.

At this time, a motive for the homicide has not been determined.

