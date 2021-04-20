15-year-old Manteca BMX racer heads to the World Championship in Netherlands

Ricky Carter is ranked 6th in the nation for BMX racing and he's been doing what he loves for years.

MANTECA, Calif. — A 15-year-old BMX rider from Manteca will represent Team USA in the 2021 Union Cycliste Internationale BMX World Championships in the Netherlands this August.

"I qualified a few years ago," local BMX star Ricky Carter said.

The 2020 event scheduled for Houston was cancelled due to the coronavirus, meaning Carter will finally get a chance to represent his country on the world stage.

If you are unfamiliar with BMX racing, you may be thinking there are lots of jumps, aerials, and cool tricks. But the off-road bicycle racing is all about speed and agility.

"The closer you are to the ground, the closer you are gonna get to the landing, and you just want to have your fastest lap and get the win," Carter said.

Racers stay low to the dirt track and while there are a few jumps and bumps, the course has flats and curves with large banked corners that allow racers to maintain a high speed.

As a teenager, Carter is ranked 6th in the nation for BMX Racing, and he's been out on the track doing what he loves for years.

"Probably around 8 or 9 years old, that's when I started taking it a bit more competitive, started getting the training on," Carter said.

Amazingly, even after a bad fall from his Lightening McQueen bike at the age of 4 years old, Carter still took to BMX biking with enthusiasm and skill.

"A few houses down, I was at my neighbor's house, and they have a little brick gap that's a little elevated, and there's just rocks in the middle," Carter said. "I think my tire got stuck, and I flipped the bars, lost my two front teeth, and they started bleeding, and my sister carried them home."

At 4 years old, many are still at an age where we're rolling around with training wheels on our first bike, and to lose two front teeth in an accident like that might have caused someone less passionate about biking and racing to throw in the towel. Instead, Carter kept up the activity with incredible results.

BMX has become more and more popular for people looking for an outdoor activity that is challenging and fun. Carter says there are definitely more people out on the tracks than before the pandemic began.

"It's getting crazy crowded, especially for the public tracks," Carter said. "Sometimes I see a lot of beginners out there and it's hard for me to get my riding in, but it's cool to see [it] getting bigger and bigger."

