MANTECA, Calif. — A 16-year-old is fighting for his life after crashing through a masonry wall, hitting a parked car Thursday morning.

According to a City of Manteca Facebook post, the teenager was speeding in a white sedan when the car crashed through a masonry wall near Woodward Avenue.

After crashing through the wall, the sedan hit a parked car and continued into a nearby garage. Debris from the wall was found as far as 150 feet away.

It took fire crews approximately 30 minutes to get the teenage driver from the car. He was taken to a local area hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Manteca police are investigating the crash.

City of Manteca

