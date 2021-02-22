2 arrested in connection with Sunday drive-by shooting in Manteca

Both suspects, identified as 32-year-old Brandon Garcia and 22 year-old Luki Aumua Tuitasi, were arrested without incident on charges of attempted murder.

MANTECA, Calif. — Two people have been arrested in connection to a reported drive-by shooting in Manteca over the weekend.

According to Manteca Police, the first call about the shooting came in around 5:30 p.m. on Sunday. The caller said he saw it happen near Commerce Avenue and E. Yosemite Avenue. After the initial call, police said several other people called in reporting the same thing.

One person was injured in the shooting. That person, only identified as a male, was taken to the hospital in unknown condition to be treated for gunshot wounds, police said.

Investigators were able to identify two suspects in the shooting and around 3:30 a.m. on Monday, Manteca-Ripon SWAT officers served a search warrant at the home the two were thought to be staying, in the 2100 block of Brennan Lane.

Both suspects, identified as 32-year-old Brandon Garcia and 22-year-old Luki Aumua Tuitasi, were found and arrested without incident. They were both booked into the San Joaquin County Jail on a charge of attempted murder.

The shooting on Sunday is near where a deadly shooting happened on Saturday night. Investigators said they do not know if the two shootings are connected.

Read more from ABC10

WATCH ALSO: Stanislaus County says the county is not getting enough vaccines for population