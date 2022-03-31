x
Manteca

5 Stockton residents accused of burglary in Manteca

Five Stockton residents were found inside the vehicle including four adults and a 17-year-old.

MANTECA, Calif. — The Manteca Police Department said Thursday that five people were detained on suspicion of burglary.

The police department wrote in a Facebook post that officers responded to reports of a burglary near the area of the 1000 block of Junction Drive in Manteca. The 911 caller reported the people had broken his vehicle's passenger window.

Patrol officers located the car and made a traffic stop. Five Stockton residents were found inside the vehicle including four adults and one 17-year-old. All the stolen items were recovered, according to police.

The four adults were arrested and booked in the County Jail where they have since been released from custody. The 17-year-old was cited and released to their parents.

