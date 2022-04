Deputies say a body was reportedly found in the San Joaquin River.

MANTECA, Calif. — The San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office says a body was reportedly found in the San Joaquin River.

"Around noon, a boater near the Turtle Beach RV Park in Manteca reported a body in the San Joaquin River," said San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office Public Information Officer Sandra Mendez to ABC10. "Deputies arrived and deemed the death suspicious."

SJCSO says an investigation is underway into the discovery.

