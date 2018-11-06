Derrick Asher is still going to school learning to cut hair.

But, that isn't stopping him from finding new customers at a park in Manteca.

"I believe that everybody is made in God's image," Asher said. "And, everybody has value and deserves to be treated with dignity and respect."

He started going to Wilson Park in April. Every Monday, he has made it a habit to set up shop at a park table, pull open his suitcase of combs and razors, put out a "Free Cuts" sign and wait for customers to show-up.

From 9 a.m. — noon, sometimes he will do just one haircut, while other days he will do several. He only will cut men's hair because he says isn't experienced enough to do women's hair right now.

"I just woke up one day and wanted to try it out," Asher said. "And, the feedback was so positive I just wanted to keep coming back."

Asher, 27, says he began abusing drugs when he was 16. He says two years ago, he beat his addiction and turned his life around. Many of the people he gives his cuts to are still fighting drugs.

He is able to share his own story in the hopes others will find inspiration to turn their lives around as well.

© 2018 KXTV