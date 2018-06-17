The Manteca community came together to raise money to help a father who lost his daughters and girlfriend after they were killed in a car crash last month.

A pig and turkey that one of the girls raised were auctioned for more than $12,000 at the San Joaquin AgFest Saturday.



Chris Limas told ABC10 his oldest daughter, Christy Hunter Limas, had a passion for animals and the agriculture industry.

The 14-year-old was a freshman at Sierra High School, where she was part of the Future Farmers of America organization. Limas says his daughter heard about the organization from her friend’s older sister while she was still in junior high.

“She couldn’t wait to get involved, and she got involved as much as she could,” Limas said.

Limas said her dream was to be an FFA officer, and was raising a market hog and turkey before she died.

"She loved animals,” Limas adds. “People say, ‘how can you love animals that you’re raising to be slaughtered?’ But she knew what she signed up for. She wanted to pursue a life with animals."

After Christy died, her FFA classmates stepped in to help take care of the animals.

One of her teachers said Christy was one of the best students she ever had and described her as being reliable, honest, and trustworthy.



"I know she’d be happy seeing how everybody pulled together through this. All the students, community, and FFA of course – they really are like a family," Limas said.

The pig was auctioned for more than $7,000, and the turkey was sold for more than $5,000. All proceeds went to the Limas family.



Those who’d like to help can make a donation until June 30 by visiting www.sanjoaquinagfest.org

