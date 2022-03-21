Man arrested after mother-in-law was killed

The San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office said on Sunday they received calls of a family member shot in Manteca.

MANTECA, Calif. — San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office deputies arrested a man in connection with a deadly shooting of his mother-in-law.

At around 5:30 p.m. on Sunday deputies received reports of a family member who was shot in the 28000 block of South Airport Way in Manteca.

Deputies arrived to find a woman suffering from a gunshot wound. She was later pronounced deceased at a nearby hospital, according to the sheriff's office.

Daniel Escobar reportedly left his wife at their house on Saturday night after the pair was allegedly arguing with each other for days, San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office wrote in a Facebook post.

Deputies said when Escobar returned the next day to pick up his belongings, his wife heard a gunshot in the back of the house right before Escobar left, and that's where she discovered her now-deceased mother.

The 49-year-old was booked into the San Joaquin County Jail on suspicion of murder.

Family disagreement turns deadly. Yesterday at about 530 p.m., our office received a call reporting a family member had... Posted by San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office on Monday, March 21, 2022

