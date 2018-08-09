It’s now been one month since a 71-year-old Sikh man was attacked in broad daylight as he was on his morning walk in Manteca.

The teenaged suspects were arrested in less than 24-hours time. A nearby home's security camera captured the teens kicking and spitting on Sahib Singh Natt. The footage led to them being arrested and charged.

"I think it’s very important because if the resident didn’t have a camera, they would still be on the streets. But fortunately, somebody captured it," Joyce Miculinch, a neighbor said.

A month has passed, and since then, the community has formed a peace walk committee. At first, geared toward walking the victim through the park without fear. Now it's geared toward improving the overall safety of Greystone Park.

"The best way to deter crime and secure neighborhoods is also when neighbors get together and patrol, and organize and take care of their own neighborhood. And [when they] understand who their neighbors are and who’s supposed to be here," Gary Singh, a Manteca city councilman said.

Made up of neighbors, the victim’s family, police, fire and other city representatives, the group pitched in for security cameras. They installed four doorbell cameras and strategically placed them on homes surrounding the park.

"It would make the neighborhood even safer and you never know, it could be useful for, hopefully we’ll never have another incident, but at least the neighborhood will be more aware," Singh said.

“I go there with my dogs and I see families playing, with their little kids out there playing and I think it’s very important to keep them safe and to protect them anyway we can," Miculinch said.

Miculinch has lived in the area since the 1970's and she says this is a sign of her community moving forward.

“We’re still a family city. We’re still here to protect. We’re still here as a family unit, and it doesn’t matter your race, creed, color, doesn’t matter, we’re all here to take care of each other," she said.

And Singh hopes these cameras will act as a deterrent to crime.

"If they’re thinking about doing a crime here, they might want to think again," he said.

Continue the conversation with Lena on Facebook.

© 2018 KXTV