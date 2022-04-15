Manteca crews respond to 3-alarm structure fire

Firefighters from Lathrop Manteca, South San Joaquin County Fire Authority and Ripon fire departments helped put out the fire.

MANTECA, Calif. — At least three homes were damaged in an early Friday morning fire on Golf Circle East in Manteca near the Manteca Park Golf Course.

According to the Manteca Fire Department at 2 a.m. firefighters arrived to find three homes already affected by the fire.

Upon arrival, a 3rd alarm was called and fire crews defended the surrounding homes to avoid the fire spreading any further. The fire was brought under control within 2 hours.

No injuries from the fire have been reported at this time.

Crews haven't yet determined the cause of this fire and continue to investigate, Manteca Fire department told ABC10 Friday morning.