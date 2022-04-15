x
Manteca

Manteca crews respond to 3-alarm structure fire

Firefighters from Lathrop Manteca, South San Joaquin County Fire Authority and Ripon fire departments helped put out the fire.

MANTECA, Calif. — At least three homes were damaged in an early Friday morning fire on Golf Circle East in Manteca near the Manteca Park Golf Course.

According to the Manteca Fire Department at 2 a.m. firefighters arrived to find three homes already affected by the fire.

Upon arrival, a 3rd alarm was called and fire crews defended the surrounding homes to avoid the fire spreading any further.  The fire was brought under control within 2 hours.

No injuries from the fire have been reported at this time.

Crews haven't yet determined the cause of this fire and continue to investigate, Manteca Fire department told ABC10 Friday morning. 

This morning at 2:00AM The Manteca Fire Department responded to a structure fire on the 400 block of Golf Circle East....

Posted by Manteca Fire Department on Friday, April 15, 2022

