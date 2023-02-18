3 hurt in fight, shooting near Lathrop park

The one gunshot wound victim is expected to survive his or her injuries, Lathrop Police say.

LATHROP, Calif. — A possible fight-turned shooting near San Joaquin County's Dos Reis Regional Park left three people injured Saturday.

According to officers with the Lathrop Police Department, the shooting happened around 12 p.m. on Dos Reis Road just south of the regional park which is operated by San Joaquin County Parks.

One person was shot and taken to a hospital in stable condition. That victim is expected to make a full recovery, officials say.

The other two victims were injured in a possible fight that investigators believe happened before the shooting. One of the injuries was described as blunt force trauma.

Police have not released information on a shooter or a motive.

Witnesses and those with information on the case are asked to call Lathrop Police at 209-647-6400.

Watch more from ABC10: City of Lathrop launches first police department as community grows