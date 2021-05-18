Great Wolf Lodge hiring 500 employees to add to their NorCal 'Pack' in two-day event

Interviews are happening on May 18 and 19 by appointment only.

MANTECA, Calif. — The brand new Great Wolf Lodge in Manteca is working to hire and onboard hundreds of people to be part of what the resort is calling their 'pack.'

The new resort opening in June is holding an in-person hiring fair on May 18 and 19th from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. by appointment only.

"As long as you have our mission, which is to bring joy to families at heart, there's a place in the building for you," Alana Ostrowski, General Manager of the Great Wolf Lodge in Manteca, said.

From scooping ice cream to being a lifeguard or changing sheets, the resort is looking to hire all different experience levels in every department.

"Being part of an opening team really is something special so we have stress testing and sneak peek days as well as our test days," Ostrowski said. "To be part of an opening team is something that not many people can say that they've experienced."

As other industries, like restaurants and truck driving companies, are having troubles filling open positions right now for a variety of reasons, Great Wolf Lodge says they've had no shortage of applicants.

"So far, we feel really strong about where we are," Ostrowski said.

People like 28-year-old Jamilia Thompson have been eying those wolf ears.

"I was proud of myself for going in and doing an interview and coming out with a smile," Thompson said.

Thompson has had a front row seat to the construction of this resort, living just down the highway in Tracy and she's hoping to land something in entertainment and working with kids after taking some time off from the fast food industry.

"It looks interesting and fun and different from all of the stressful jobs that I've had," she said.

Entry level positions start at California minimum wage which is $14 an hour and go up from there.

"We're forming our pack in real time. The NorCal pack is coming together and it's really, really fun to watch," Ostrowski said.

Anyone who would like to interview can text "GWLNORCAL" to 25000.

The grand opening for the resort is set for June 29, 2020.