Great Wolf Lodge in Manteca sets opening date after long delay

The 500-room resort, which features a 95,000 square-foot-indoor water park and a 45,000-square-foot adventure park, opens June 29, 2021.

MANTECA, Calif. — Editor's Note: The above video was from March 2020.

After months and months of delays, Great Wolf Lodge in Manteca has set an opening date for its grand opening.

The 500-room resort features a 95,000 square-foot-indoor water park and a 45,000-square-foot adventure park that includes a ropes course, miniature golf, arcade, and a "high-tech, newly imagined version of the brand’s exclusive MagiQuest interactive adventure game."

The resort was scheduled to open on July 1, 2020, but that's moved numerous times. Originally, Great Wolf Lodge was set to open in August 2020, before being moved up to July 1, 2022. Due to the coronavirus, the opening got moved to Sept. 1, then another delay to March 23, 2021, and once more to June 15, 2021.

“The year-long delay of our grand opening due to the pandemic has further raised anticipation levels for our new Northern California resort, and we can’t wait to welcome our first guests next month,” Murray Hennessy, chief executive officer for Great Wolf Resorts, said in a press release. “This resort brings a whole new level of immersive family entertainment to the region, and we’re excited to get families back to having fun.”

Upon opening, the resort will introduce its Paw Pledge Program which will focus on sanitization and disinfection, social distancing, and other preventative measures to keep guests and staff safe at the resort.

The lodge will hire roughly 500 employees. Reservations are currently open and Great Wolf Lodge is offering a 30% grand opening discount.

