Great Wolf Lodge in Manteca is now offering day passes | Here's what you need to know

Pricing varies from $50 to $100 per person depending on different factors for a day pass at the Great Wolf Lodge in Manteca.

MANTECA, Calif. — When the Great Wolf Lodge opened last June in Manteca, many residents were upset day passes were not offered. Now, the resort known for its 13 water slides and many other attractions is offering day passes.

"Day passes are more for people that are a little closer who don't need to take a long drive or need a place to stay overnight," says Great Wolf Lodge General Manager Keith Furnas.

Pricing for day passes varies depending on the day of the week, the season, demand, and peak periods. They're priced between $50 a day up to $100 a day no matter the age.

For example, ABC10 randomly picked Sunday, June 12th on their website which showed $100 for a day pass. But, the visit on September 21st and passes are $50.

To get a day pass you have to pay for it online — you can't buy one in person — and passes are also limited to prevent overcrowding.



But, the resort touts its best value is a room on the low end at $199 a night that includes up to four passes. If you need more passes, the room rate is adjusted higher, but much less than individual passes.

Tiffany Murray, her husband, and two young children from Oroville are staying two nights. It's the second time they have visited the resort.



"If you don't live local after a day of being here, you're tired and you want to go back to your room and just kind of relax and get a fresh start the next day to drive home," said Murray.

If you do go, be sure to plan as far in advance as possible to reserve passes or a room online. Many dates are sold out, especially on weekends. Also, the resort offers promotional deals from time to time.

Right now, there is a 25% resort birthday discount for rooms through July 28th if you book by May 29th.