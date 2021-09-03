Great Wolf Lodge postponing opening of Manteca location again

Great Wolf Lodge is postponing the grand opening until further notice due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

MANTECA, Calif. — Stop us if you've heard this one before.

The Great Wolf Lodge is delaying its opening in Manteca once again due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Great Wolf Lodge announced it is postponing its grand opening until further notice, but will begin accepting bookings after June 15, 2021, according to a statement from the lodge.

"Once the state’s COVID-19 mitigation efforts allow businesses like ours to operate, our resort in Manteca is prepared to open safely and responsibly with a comprehensive plan to safeguard our guests and pack members we call our Paw Pledge Program," the statement read.

The Paw Pledge Program will focus on sanitization and disinfection, social distancing and other preventative measures to keep guests and staff safe at the resort. Amusement parks, like Disneyland, have been approved to open on April 1, 2021, depending on what tier it is located in. However, California has not specified if indoor water parks are included in the amusement park group.

Great Wolf Lodge likely will not have a grand opening date until the California Department of Public Health specifies this distinction, even though construction on the Manteca resort was completed summer 2020.

