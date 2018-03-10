Come, little children, the Sanderson sisters will take thee away into a land of enchantment -- or AMC Theatres, that is.

That’s right, the beloved Halloween classic is coming to AMC Theatres nationwide in honor of the film’s 25 anniversary. One of the nearest AMC theaters in Northern California is in Manteca, located 848 Lifestyle Street. Other locations can be found here.

The film following the Sanderson sisters, played by Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Kathy Najimy, who return from 17th Century Salam for one night of chaos.

To celebrate the 25th anniversary of #HocusPocus, we’re bringing the beloved Halloween classic back to the big screen 10/26 through 10/31! Get tix now: https://t.co/dBDhiSZcLp pic.twitter.com/Uxn7aygdUU — AMC Theatres (@AMCTheatres) October 1, 2018

There will be seven AMC Theatres in Virginia showing the film with two of the theatres being in the Hampton Roads area. Hocus Pocus will be shown throughout the entire month of October ending on Halloween.

You can see it at AMC Hampton Towne Center 24 or AMC Lynnhaven 18.

For the full list of locations and times, you can visit AMC's website.

Hocus Pocus is also part of Freeform’s 31 Nights of Halloween with a full-blown marathon on Halloween.

