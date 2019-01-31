MANTECA, Calif. — A non-profit group has set up a pop-up tent to help the homeless in Manteca.

The group called Inner City Action is giving out clothing, showers, haircuts and a chance at a new start.

"It makes you feel better about yourself," Jim Thompson, a homeless man from Manteca said. "You clean yourself up. You clean up. You put clean clothes on. You're not smelling anymore. You get a haircut."

Thompson said he's been living out of his car with his wife, Jodie, for almost a year now after falling on some hard times.

"My mom was the one that kicked us out. We were living with my mom," Jodie Thompson said.

Jodie's daughter is now in foster care, and as a couple, they've been living on her unemployment after she stopped going to work.

"I was still working. I was still staying in my Jeep and everything, but after his surgeries and everything, it's like he needs me more than me needing to have money and have a job," she said.

Last week though, they stumbled upon Inner City Action's pop-up tent set up off of Industrial Drive in Manteca.

"It just makes me feel so much better that I'm able to shower everyday if I want," Jim said.

It's an outreach ministry based out of Stockton, but year-round they travel to cities across the country, pitching this tent and setting up to be a one-stop shop for homeless people in need.

"It gives me hope that you can do something, that there are people out there to help you, that there are people you can trust," Richard Bartmess, a homeless man in Manteca said.

Providing free haircuts, showers, fresh clothes, warm meals, manicures, makeovers and a place to worship.

"You feel good about yourself. You're not treated like you're dirt," Bartmess said.

"Getting haircuts, getting some nails done, some clean clothes, bring some value and some worth, so when they're back out again, they're treated differently versus being out and someone looks at them like they're a homeless person," Frank Saldana, CEO of Inner City Action said.

Saldana founded this traveling non-profit. Back in the 1990's, he was also homeless facing additional problems.

"We have what you call a school of ministry. So, once you get clean and sober, and been with us for a little while, they have the option to either stick around for a year or two, kind of interning to help do what we do, or they want to go to work, kind of job training or job placement we offer them," he said.

In one week, they've already helped a around 100 people join their mission and start to clean up their lives.

"I want the pain to go away. And being here most of my pain's been going away," Jodie said.

The pop-up tent should be set up through the rest of the week, and possibly longer, at 555 Industrial Park Drive in Manteca.

