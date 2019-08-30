MANTECA, Calif. — Two people are behind bars after they attempted to steal thousands of dollars of merchandise from a department store in Manteca.

The Manteca Police Department arrested Cassey Perkins and Ryan Vanostrand and charged them with organized retail theft after receiving a call that the two had allegedly stolen $2,000 worth of products from Kohls.

Kohl's employees said the two were grabbing merchandise and putting it near the emergency exit doors so they could walk out. Perkins left through the front emergency exit of Kohl's and walked toward her car. She parked the car next to the door.

Vanostrand then threw a Kohl's shopping cart full of stolen merchandise inside of the back of the vehicle. Officers stopped the suspects as they were driving away from the store.

In a Facebook post, Manteca police said Perkins and Vanostrand are believed to have been behind multiple Bay Area store thefts. When they were stopped by police, the two had about $5,000 worth of stolen goods from Kohl's, Home Depot and other stores in their possession.

