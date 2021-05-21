Large fire reported next to Highway 99 in Manteca

There may be delays in the area, as traffic is diverted away from the fire.

STOCKTON, Calif. — A large fire has been reported off of Highway 99 at the exit for State Route 120 westbound in Manteca, causing some traffic delays.

Fire crews are on the scene, and the fire appears to be mostly smoldering now, although traffic is still being diverted away from the Highway 99 northbound slow lane.

The exit toward State Route 120 westbound in Manteca going toward San Francisco is experiencing some traffic congestion as fire trucks are set up on the left shoulder to battle the blaze, but the road is still open at this time.

State Route 120 connects Highway 99 to Interstate 5 just past Stockton. Drivers can use alternate routes to avoid slowdowns as fire crews continue to put out the fire.

There is also a lot of smoke in the area, clouding the air above the highway, and the side of the road appears blackened from the fire, which drivers on either side of the roadway will likely be able to see as they travel on Highway 99. The smoke may also affect visibility on the road, so drivers are advised to be extra cautious.

There is no word on when the fire will be completely extinguished and there are no other details available at this time.

