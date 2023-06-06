Man arrested after allegedly shooting, killing another man in Manteca

Manteca Police Department announced Marquis L. Williams was arrested on suspicion of murder in connection to the shooting.

MANTECA, Calif. — A man is now behind bars in connection to a homicide in Manteca, according to police.

Manteca Police Department was investigating a shooting in Manteca reported just before 1 p.m. along the 800 block of Mono Street Monday.

Police said they found the man shot, and he was later pronounced dead at the scene.

During the investigation, an officer found a person matching a description several blocks away. It was later determined he was directly involved, Manteca police said.

Marquis L. Williams was arrested on suspicion of murder in connection to the shooting.

The investigation is still ongoing.

