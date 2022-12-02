Manteca man arrested for allegedly killing his wife, Chenin Carlson

In December of 2020, the body of 36-year-old Chenin Carlson was found in a Tracy aqueduct by fishermen, police say.

LATHROP, Calif. — Nearly two and a half years after the body of 36-year-old Chenin Carlson was found floating in a Tracy aqueduct, the victim's husband has been arrested for allegedly committing the homicide, officials say.

Early Friday, an arrest warrant was issued for Christopher Carlson, 44, of Manteca. The San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office says their detectives began looking for Christopher Friday and ultimately found him around 12:30 p.m. in Lathrop.

Christopher was taken into custody and booked into the San Joaquin County Jail on suspicion of murder.

Murder suspect arrested! Yesterday, May 20, 2022, 44-year-old Christopher Carlson of Manteca was arrested for the... Posted by San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office on Saturday, May 21, 2022

Authorities say Christopher killed his wife, Chenin whose body was found floating in an aqueduct on Dec. 20, 2020 by two fishermen.

The San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office has released few details on the case but according to jail records, Christopher is scheduled to make an appearance in court on Monday.

