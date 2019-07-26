MANTECA, California — Update: 5:54 p.m.

Ted Dehoop Jr, 57 of Manteca, was arrested on a murder charge after police say he shot a man a construction site.

Manteca police arrested Ted Dehoop Jr. on a murder charge after a construction site shooting.

Manteca Police Department

According to police, Dehoop had called police dispatch after he shot a man he was having an argument with at a construction site on 455 Verda Court.

Police said Dehoop stayed on the phone with dispatch as officers went to the area.

Arriving officers found a man on the ground with a gunshot wound. That man was pronounced dead at the scene.

He was described as a man in his early 30's. According to authorities, both he and Dehoop knew each other and the shooting was not random in nature.

The victim's identity will be released by the San Joaquin County Coroner's Office once he's positively identified and proper notifications are finished.

Police found the firearm used in the incident at the scene and noted that Dehoop was cooperating with officers. Dehoop was arrested on a murder charge after police found enough probable cause.

Original Story:



One man was shot and killed Friday, during a dispute at a construction site in Manteca.

The shooting happened around 9:33 a.m. at a house near Verda Court and Yvonna Avenue, according to Sgt. Joseph Ahuna with the Manteca Police Department.

Manteca Police said the alleged shooter is the one who called 911, saying that "he had been in a dispute with another individual, and as a result of that dispute he fired a weapon, striking the other individual and that individual was down," Sgt. Ahuna said.

The man who called, now being called a "person of interest," stayed at the house and was cooperative when officers arrived to find a man in his mid-30s down on the ground with a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene. At this time police are not releasing his name or saying where he was from.

Sgt. Ahuna explained why the department is using the term "person of interest" for the shooter and not "suspect."

"The investigation is ongoing. All I can tell you is we do have a homicide — whether it's a justifiable homicide or not is gonna be something that's determined throughout the investigation and once it's submitted to the district attorney for review."

Ahuna said a handgun was used in the fatal shooting and police have taken it into evidence. Because the two knew each other, he said there is no danger to the public.

"It is not a random act. The house is under construction so it's not being occupied at this time," Ahuna said. "We believe the shooting is the result of some type of business dispute. And the decedent and the subject who fired are known to each other."

Access to the area is restricted as investigators with the Department of Justice continue to work. If you must head that way, check out the Waze map below for an alternate route.

