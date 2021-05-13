Man found dead on bike path near Library Park in Manteca

MANTECA, Calif — A man was found dead on a bike path in Manteca Thursday morning.
The Manteca Police Department said in a Facebook post that they got a call around 6:15 a.m. Thursday, May 13, about someone who looked like they were dead on the Tidewater Bike Trail near Library Park. When officers arrived, they found a man in his 50s, according to the post. When EMS got to the scene, they declared the man dead.
Manteca police believes the death was natural after detectives investigated the scene.
The Manteca Police Department knows who the man is, but are waiting for the Medical Examiner to release his name and information.
