Police investigating after man found shot to death in Manteca

Manteca police found a man shot inside of a car on Saturday after learning reports of someone shooting at other vehicles near E Yosemite and Northwoods Avenue.

MANTECA, Calif. — A man is dead after police found him shot inside of a car in Manteca on Saturday evening, officials confirmed.

Manteca police learned of reports of someone shooting at another car near E Yosemite and Northwoods Avenues.

Officers found the car the person was shot in and tried to perform life-saving measures until medical personnel arrived. However, the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police are not releasing the name of the victim or the description of the shooter. They ask the public to avoid the area as officers conduct an investigation.

Saturday night's shooting marks the first homicide to be reported within Manteca. According to Manteca police, the last homicide was reported on Dec. 24.

Police ask anyone who has information to call 209-456-8101.